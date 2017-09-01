Shefffield Wednesday: Sam Winnill is looking forward to new challenge

Sam Winnall is relishing the chance to work once again with Gary Rowett after joining Derby County on loan.

The Owls striker will spend the rest of the season at Pride Park, with midfielder Jacob Butterfield moving in the opposite direction on a similar deal on transfer deadline day.

Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers trainee Winnall knows Rams boss Rowett well from their time together at Burton Albion in 2011 where Rowett was assistant manager under Paul Peschisolido.

“I worked with Gary at Burton and I know what he is all about,” said Winnall, who has played three times for Carlos Carvalhal’s men this season, scoring in the Hillsborough draw with Queens Park Rangers. “He is someone that I respect within football and I have known him for a very long time.

“To be working with him again is a prospect I am very excited about.”

Winnall bagged seven goals in 12 starts at the Pirelli Stadium.

He told Derby’s official club website: “Gary and Paul gave me my first taste of league football and that’s something I will always be thankful to them for and hopefully I can pay Gary back now that I am bit older and a bit wiser with performances and goals.

“I was a 19-year-old footballer trying to make their way in the game and Gary and Paul took a risk on me essentially. I was a young kid at Wolves and I will always be thankful to them for what they did for me.”

Describing his late switch to Derby as a “whirlwind”, Winnall revealed he only heard of their interest in him on Thursday afternoon. It is thought QPR held discussions over the possibility of signing Winnall on a permanent basis but the London club failed to reach an agreement with Wednesday on a transfer fee.

“As soon as I heard from my agent that Derby and Gary were interested I had no intention of going anywhere else,” stressed Winnall.

“I’m very happy that they have shown that belief in me.

“I’m sure with the quality we have got in the squad we can be successful together.”

The 26-year-old could make his Derby debut in their Championship showdown with Hull City next Friday.

Both Winnall and Butterfield will be unable to play against their parent clubs during their loan periods.

