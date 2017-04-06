Returning players offer Sheffield Wednesday a ‘restart’ for run-in, says Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal believes that the return of his important players has Sheffield Wednesday starting all over again as they head into the run-in towards securing a play-off place.

In the past few games, Carvalhal has been able to recall Gary Hooper, Ross Wallace, Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson - though the midfielder has since picked up another injury - and on Saturday should have Fernando Forestieri back in action against Newcastle United.

Ross Wallace was back in the Owls side after making a comeback from injury...Pic Steve Ellis

Now, as a result, the Owls head coach says there will be a rediscovered impetus in the camp after what has been something of a stop-start campaign up to this point.

“It is a restart for us,” he said. “Our players celebrated with the fans (at Rotherham) and I think everyone understands it is a restart to us. We have some important players coming back. We have more options. I’m very happy with how hard the players are fighting and work.

“They have a fantastic attitude but we need all the players available.”