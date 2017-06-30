Retro: The day Sheffield Wednesday legend ‘Zico’ opted for Leeds United

On this day in 1989, Sheffield Wednesday legend Mel Sterland returned to English football.

Wednesday had previously sold him to Glasgow Rangers for £800,000 in March 1989 - where three goals in nine games helped Graeme Souness’ team win their second Scottish league title in three seasons.

On 1 July 1989, Sterland returned to England, persuaded by former Wednesday manager Howard Wilkinson to join him at Leeds United.

The Leeds public took to the South Yorkshireman - nicknamed Zico after the brilliant Brazilian- and his team won promotion back to the First Division after eight years in the second-flight.

The right back, now aged 55, finished his playing career at Doncaster’s Denaby United.