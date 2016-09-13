Report: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Bristol City 2

Kieran Lee's injury time goal fired Sheffield Wednesday to a sensational comeback win over Bristol City at a rocking Hillsborough.

A brace from Tammy Abraham had City two goals up and cruising, however Steven Fletcher pulled one back and sparked a comeback. Sam Hutchinson was then sent off and the visitors missed a penalty, before losing a man themselves.

Barry Bannan equalised with 15 minutes remaining and then in the sixth minute of injury time Lee struck the winner.

The kick off was delayed by 15 minutes as a storm descended on Sheffield, with the rain leaving surface water on the pitch. At one point referee Darren Bond looked concerned but he gave the groundstaff time to clear the rain and the match went ahead.

Carlos Carvalhal made four changes to the side that beat Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Gary Hooper linking up with Steven Fletcher in attack, at the expense of Fernando Forestieri.

Ross Wallace and Almen Abdi also dropped out, with David Jones returning from suspension and Adam Reach making his first start.

The Owls began the game on the front foot, pressing early and with a high tempo, but Richard O'Donnell was relatively untroubled in the Robins' goal in the opening stages.

Steven Fletcher flashed a shot over on 28 minutes and that was as close as Wednesday came and it was the visitors who took the lead five minutes later. Gary O'Neill's cross from the right found Abraham who rose highest to head in from six yards.

The lead was doubled on 39 minutes and it was Abraham again, reacting quickest after Keiren Westwood had parried a fierce drive from Josh Brownhill and the young striker headed into an empty net.

Forestieri came on just before the break, replacing the injured Daniel Pudil and after half time, Ross Wallace replaced David Jones.

And it took just seven minutes from the restart for Wednesday to make their attempt at a comeback. Kieran Lee had been thwarted by O'Donnell but from the resulting corner, Fletcher headed in from Forestieri's cross.

Then came an incredible series of events.

Hutchinson slipped in the area and brought down Marlon Pack with referee Bond awarding a penalty and bringing out the red card for the Owls defender.

Lee Tomlin struck the post with his spot kick and as Wednesday broke, Hooper was brought down by Gary O'Neill, who had already been booked. Another red card and it's ten-men apiece.

With Wednesday pressing, the equaliser finally arrived with 15 minutes to go as Bannan let fly with an almost unstoppable drive which appeared to move in the air, and flew in via the palms of the bewildered O'Donnell.

Then in sixth minute of injury time Lee popped up with a winner to send Hillsborough into raptures.

FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Hunt, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil (Forestieri 45) Bannan, Jones (Wallace 46), Lee, Reach, Hooper, Fletcher. Subs: Wildsmith, Abdi, Palmer, Wallace, Sasso, Nuhiu, Forestieri.

Bristol City: O'Donnell, Little, Bryan, Flint, O'Neill, Brownhill, Abraham, Tomlin, O'Dowda, Pack, Magnusson. Subs: Fielding, Exstrand, Smith, Golbourne, Reid, Wilbraham, Paterson.

Referee: Darren Bond