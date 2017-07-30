Report: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Rangers 2 - Sloppy Owls punished in front of big Hillsborough crowd

Sheffield Wednesday ended their pre-season campaign with a disappointing home display, losing 2-0 to Rangers in front of a crowd of 20,000 at Hillsborough.

Carlos Carvalhal is still on the look out for at least one central defender and that need was apparent as the Owls went down to two poorly-defended goals from Josh Windass and Kenny Miller, one in either half.

Wednesday began with Jordan Rhodes and former Celtic striker a Gary Hooper up front, while George Boyd made a home debut for the Owls.

Kieran Lee and Glenn Loovens were both on the bench as they continue their recoveries from injury.

Amid a great atmosphere in Hillsborough with thousands of Rangers fans bringing colour and noise to South Yorkshire, the players reacted and the game wasn't played out like your average friendly encounter.

Tackles were strong and so close to the respective seasons kicking off, there was a real competitive nature to the game.

Rangers fans celebrate after their side went 1-0 up against Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach bore the brunt of the worst of those challenges with Daniel Candeias going in late and catching the Owls winger, forcing referee Ross Joyce to bring out a yellow card on 23 minutes.

However, there were no chances for either side in the opening stages with the majority of the match being played in the middle of the park.

Rangers had looked the slightly more threatening but Wednesday began to press more towards the end of the first half.

Barry Bannan had a couple of long-range efforts on goal from distance, neither of which troubled Wes Foderingham.

Tom Lees also got in the end of a well-directed free kick from Ross Wallace but Fabio Cardodo cleared the danger.

Then, with the home side on top, Rangers sneaked in with the opening goal after the game's first shot on target, two minutes before the break.

Ryan Jack's through ball caught-out the Wednesday backline and Windass, whose dad Dean had a loan spell here, slipped the ball past Keiren Westwood.

Wednesday made two changes at the break and immediately looked more threatening, particularly with Reach moving onto the left flank.

Fernando Forestieri came on for Gary Hooper and Loovens replaced Ross Wallace with George Boyd then switching flanks and Daniel Pudil moving into his preferred left back role.

The Owls should have been level four minutes into the half when Reach's ball from the left wasn't cleared but Rhodes could only hit the keeper from a couple of yards out.

However, despite that strong start, Wednesday were 2-0 on 54 minutes.

A quickly taken Rangers free kick again caught the defence flat-footed and when the ball fell to Miller he made no mistake, finishing superbly into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Soon after, the Owls were dealt another potential blow as Westwood collided with Lee Wallace and after receiving treatment was forced off and replaced by Joe Wildsmith.

Westwood did at least walk off the pitch having been down for some time.

Steven Fletcher came on for Rhodes as Wednesday looked to get back into the game but after that second goal, although Forestieri looked a threat at times, the Owls lacked a killer instinct in the final third.

It may have been a friendly but Rangers, themselves average at best, were the dominant team for the majority of the game and that doesn't bode well for Wednesday a week before the start of the Championship campaign.

Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Pudil, Reach, Wallace, Bannan, Jones, Boyd, Hooper, Rhodes. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Dawson, Lee, Fletcher, Abdi, Winnall, Loovens, Joao, Matias, Thorniley, Fox, Nuhiu, Forestieri, Baker.

Rangers: Foderingham, Hodson, Alves, Cardoso, Wallace, Jack, Dorrans, Candeias, Windass, Miller, Herrera. Substitutes: Alnwick, Bates, Wilson, Waghorn, Kranjcar, Holt, Dalcio, Pena, Morelos.