RATINGS: How we scored Sheffield Wednesday players in their 2-1 win over Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Hillsborough in an old-fashioned game of two halves.

Here's how we rated the players

KIEREN WESTWOOD - 5

An uncharacteristic mistake and it was a very bad one as he let slip Nico Yannaris' effort and in it went. Made a decent save late in the first half and the rest of his stops were pretty comfortable.

JACK HUNT - 8

Excellent again. He was powerful in everything he did - his running, tracking back, tackling and fending off Brentford attackers. That's two superb displays in a row now from the full-back.

TOM LEES - 6

Decent in the air, red the game very well at times, particularly in the second half and stood strong when the visitors put more pressure on towards the end

JOOST VAN AKEN - 6

Not a bad display. Showed his passing attributes again and brought the ball out from the back very well at times. Still has the tendency to dive in on challenges

ADAM REACH - 7

Another top performance from Reach who now must surely be regarded as Wednesday's best left back now. He got up and down the flank well, taking players on and some of his crossing was excellent.

ROSS WALLACE - 7

Poor in the first half (but who wasn't?) but good in the second and capped it off with the winning goal.

BARRY BANANN - 6

Always looking for the ball, he like the rest got much better after the break after switching positions in the first half. Tired towards the end and had been carrying a knock

KIERAN LEE - 7

Energetic as usual but did look at times to be suffering the after effects of that comeback match on Saturday. As ever he was box-to-box and playing intelligent passes which helped get Wednesday on the front foot in the second half

DAVID JONES - 6

Solid and dependable, he did the simple stuff well after half time which allowed the attacking players the opportunity to break forward.

GARY HOOPER - 7

Didn't have too many chances but made the first goal almost by himself, not giving up on the chance. It was a crucial goal and allowed Wednesday to breath easier at half time.

STEVEN FLETCHER - 6

Gave the Brentford defence a really tough time with his clever running and passing. Offered a physical presence which the visitors struggled to deal with in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

Jordan Rhodes - 6

A keen runner, he had few chances but showed good movement at times when coming on for Fletcher

Jacob Butterfield - 6

Decent showing, his strong running relieved the pressure at the end as Brentford pushed for an equaliser

Dabiel Pudil

On for a few minutes but played his part in clearing the danger near the end