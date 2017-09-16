Ratings: How we scored Sheffield Wednesday players after their draw with Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for a point at Cardiff City after a last gasp equaliser but there were some impressive performances from the Owls.

Here's how we rated them:

KEIREN WESTWOOD - 7

Little to do in the first half but stood up well to the physical challenge in the second and made some crucial saves

JACK HUNT - 7

A quieter day for the in-form full-back as a lot more of the play was on the other side. Didn't get forward as much but defended very well

JOOST VAN AKEN - 8

His best performance yet. Gave as good as he got in the physical sense and his passing was at times sublime, not least the one that led to Wednesday's goal

TOM LEES - 8

Threw himself into everything on a difficult day, especially in the second half when Cardiff piled on the pressure. A commanding performance in the air and made some great blocks

DANIEL PUDIL - 7

Offered little going forward but you got the impression that wasn't his game today. Very good defensively

KIERAN LEE - 7

Typically energetic, made a few lung-bursting runs but not as many and looked very tired before coming off for Wallace

BARRY BANNAN - 8

Superb. Ran the midfield with his tireless running, clever skill and intelligent passing. Seemed to be everywhere on the pitch

DAVID JONES - 7

Simple and effective, just as his displays always are. Did a lot of donkey work and got involved more in the battle in the middle

ADAM REACH - 8

Excellent. Up and down the flank all day, covered well at the back and provided an inch perfect cross for Hooper's opener

GARY HOOPER - 7

Worked hard in the first half and was living on scraps after the break. Great glancing header for the goal, keeping up his fine form.

STEVEN FLETCHER - 7

Like Hooper, worked really hard and was pivotal in some of the impressive build-up play in the first half. Had a great chance after the break that probably would have sealed the win but lacked composure with his shot

SUBSTITUTES

Ross Wallace 6 - Offered a different outlet when coming on for the tiring Lee

Jacob Butterfield - Not on for long but gave away the free kick which led to the Cardiff goal

Atdhe Nuhiu - Brought on in final few minutes to help the defence