RATINGS: How we scored Sheffield Wednesday players after their 3-0 victory over Leeds United

Have your say

Collectively it was a superb showing from Sheffield Wednesday as they put Leeds United to the sword at Hillsborough.

However there were some superb individual displays too. Here are our Owls player ratings...

Joe Wildsmith 7

Didn’t have loads to do but was comfortable in collecting the ball and made a fine second half save

Jack Hunt 6

Forced off late in the first half due to a knee injury just as he looked like he was coming into the game more

Tom Lees 7

Excellent in the air and had an assist for Hooper’s first. Organised the defence well after a tricky start

Joost van Aken 6

Caught out a few too many times and was given the runaround in the first 20 minutes, though later settled

Adam Reach 7

Defensively sound once things settled down and was a good outlet on the left with some excellent crosses

Ross Wallace 8

A near-constant threat on the right; did a fair amount of covering back and his deliveries were impressive

David Jones 7

Given the task of thwarting Saiz and struggled at first but stuck to it and eventually contained the Spaniard

Kieran Lee 8

A typical Lee display full of energy and hard work and that stunning finish for the third capped it all off

Barry Bannan 8

Best performance in week - he was at the heart of everything, passing superb and unlucky not to have got on the scoresheet

Gary Hooper 9

Got Wednesday in front with a poacher’s finish and after scoring another could have had four. Leeds simply couldn’t handle him

Steven Fletcher 7

Superb in the air and gave the Leeds defenders a lot of problems. Missed a very easy chance to score

Substitutes

Liam Palmer 7

Despite not playing for a while, slotted in with ease at right back. Full of running on the overlap and his crossing were very good

Jacob Butterfield 6

A decent run out and was neat and tidy with his passing

Jordan Rhodes n/a

Only on for a few minutes at the end

Not used

Cameron Dawson, Atdhe Nuhiu, Lucas Joao, Daniel Pudil