RATINGS: How we scored Sheffield Wednesday players after their 3-0 victory over Leeds United

Collectively it was a superb showing from Sheffield Wednesday as they put Leeds United to the sword at Hillsborough.
However there were some superb individual displays too. Here are our Owls player ratings...
Joe Wildsmith 7
Didn’t have loads to do but was comfortable in collecting the ball and made a fine second half save
Jack Hunt 6
Forced off late in the first half due to a knee injury just as he looked like he was coming into the game more
Tom Lees 7
Excellent in the air and had an assist for Hooper’s first. Organised the defence well after a tricky start
Joost van Aken 6
Caught out a few too many times and was given the runaround in the first 20 minutes, though later settled
Adam Reach 7
Defensively sound once things settled down and was a good outlet on the left with some excellent crosses
Ross Wallace 8
A near-constant threat on the right; did a fair amount of covering back and his deliveries were impressive
David Jones 7
Given the task of thwarting Saiz and struggled at first but stuck to it and eventually contained the Spaniard
Kieran Lee 8
A typical Lee display full of energy and hard work and that stunning finish for the third capped it all off
Barry Bannan 8
Best performance in week - he was at the heart of everything, passing superb and unlucky not to have got on the scoresheet
Gary Hooper 9
Got Wednesday in front with a poacher’s finish and after scoring another could have had four. Leeds simply couldn’t handle him
Steven Fletcher 7
Superb in the air and gave the Leeds defenders a lot of problems. Missed a very easy chance to score
Substitutes
Liam Palmer 7
Despite not playing for a while, slotted in with ease at right back. Full of running on the overlap and his crossing were very good
Jacob Butterfield 6
A decent run out and was neat and tidy with his passing
Jordan Rhodes n/a
Only on for a few minutes at the end
Not used
Cameron Dawson, Atdhe Nuhiu, Lucas Joao, Daniel Pudil
