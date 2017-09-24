RATINGS: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared in their defeat to Sheffield United

A shocking defensive display from Sheffield Wednesday helped impressive Sheffield United gain a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough and there weren't too many Owls players to come out with any credit.

Here's how we scored them...

KEIREN WESTWOOD - 4

Didn't even attempt to stop Fleck's free kick despite it going into the only place it could have. Went down too easily for Duffy's goal and beaten at the near post. Inexcusable for a goalkeeper of his quality.

JACK HUNT - 5

Given a torrid time on many occasions by the lively Brooks and with Wednesday penned in in the first half, Hunt didn't get the chance to get forward. Was slightly better in their good spell at the start of the second half

TOM LEES - 4

So often commanding at the back, he was desperately poor against United. Seemed to lack communication with van Aken and as captain and with his experience it was his job to get him through that tough occasion.

JOOST VAN AKEN - 4

Showed his inexperience all too often. Played Clarke onside for the striker's first goal and then his weak challenge alongside Lees failed to counteract the second. Given the runaround most of the day

ADAM REACH - 5

Terrible (like almost all of them) in the first half, giving the ball away too often and providing no outlet to relieve the pressure. Got a little better in the second and provided the assist for Joao's leveler, but generally poor by the standards he's set this season.

ROSS WALLACE - 5

Drifted in and out of the game. Hard-working and attempted to makes things happen - like for Hooper's goal - but things rarely came off for him.

KIERAN LEE - 4

Virtually anonymous for most of the game. There were few of those runs in behind the front two and he was a victim of United's swamping the middle of the park and not allowing Wednesday to get their passing game going.

DAVID JONES - 4

Sacrificed at half time for Joao, Jones had at least attempted to add a physical presence which Wednesday were lacking but it wasn't enough

BARRY BANNAN - 5

Like Wallace he worked hard but too many of his passes went astray and he couldn't really assert himself on the game, with Basham and Fleck running the midfield

GARY HOOPER - 6

Given very little to work with, Hooper tried to keep the ball up that end of the pitch when able and did brilliantly to get Wednesday back into the game. Dropped deeper in the second half and did well during that spell they were on top.

STEVEN FLETCHER - 5

Like Hooper he tried to keep the ball and did it well sometimes but as Wednesday went long, he mostly lost out to United's towering central defenders.

SUBSTITUTES

LUCAS JOAO - 5

Made an immediate impact for his goal and did well during the period the Owls were in the ascendancy but then disappeared.

JORDAN RHODES - 5

Didn't get much of a look in as Wednesday struggled to reassert themselves when United stormed back into the lead

JACOB BUTTERFIELD - 4

Barely touched the ball when he came on