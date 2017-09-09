Ratings: How did we score Sheffield Wednesday players in their win over Nottingham Forest?

Sheffield Wednesday turned in a fine team display in beating Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough but how did they do individually?

Here are our player ratings from the 3-1 victory.

KEIREN WESTWOOD - 6

The Owls keep didn't have a great deal to do bar the odd catch and a couple of comfortable saves. Maybe he just makes it look easy.

JACK HUNT - 8

One of his best performances in a Wednesday shirt. He was up and down the flank all day, defending superbly and attacking with purpose, providing some excellent crosses from the right. An excellent display

TOM LEES - 7

Much-improved from the skipper who looked a lot more comfortable on the ball that off late. Always good in the air and his passing was much better

JOOST VAN AKEN - 7

A very impressive debut. He looks very composed, excellent in possession, his switching of the play was particularly good, though he did dive in which helped lead to Forest's goal.

ADAM REACH - 7

Similar to Hunt but a lot more of the play was down the right rather than the left so Reach wasn't in the game quite so much. Took players on and was a great outlet on the left.

ROSS WALLACE - 7

Drifted in and out of the game at times but always carried the ball well and took away any pressure that may have been building by the visitors.

BARRY BANNAN - 7

Not quite as influential as of late but that was possibly due to the return of Lee who halved the workload. Still played a major role in Wednesday's win with his running with the ball and neat passing

KIERAN LEE - 8

Stunning return. Never stopped running until eventually brought off. Scored a goal, assisted another, Lee really does make Wednesday tick and his comeback his an absolutely massive boost

DAVID JONES - 7

Steady showing, doing the dirty work that allowed Lee and Bannan to thrive. He keeps things simple and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that

GARY HOOPER - 7

Scored a great goal, possibly should have had at least one more but overall another excellent performance from one of the team's in-form and most important players.

STEVEN FLETCHER - 7

Had a couple of half chances and was a nuisance to the Forest defence. Brilliant headed goal for his third of the season.

Subs

George Boyd (for Fletcher, 69mins) - 6

Keen runner and energetic as usual. Wednesday scored just as he came on and his addition and the change it brought may have helped cause problems for the Forest defence.

Jacob Butterfield (for Lee, 75 mins) - 5

A quiet debut, showed a couple of neat touches but certainly not a day to judge the midfielder

Jordan Rhodes (for Hooper, 78 mins) - 5

Didn't get on the ball much as Wednesday looked to close the game out