Pros and cons of sticking by a winning team and SIX more talking points from Sheffield Wednesday 2 Brentford 1

A win's a win as they say and despite Sheffield Wednesday not playing particularly well, they managed to gain three points from a tough clash with Brentford and maintain there unbeaten league run.

Here are seven talking points from the Owls 2-1 win.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate Ross Wallace's winning goal

SHOCKING START

It's something we've become too used to in watching Wednesday; the fact that they too often end up trailing after a slow start to games. Last night's wasn't quite the way it normally pans out, though. Brentford were fortunate to go ahead after a mistake by Keiren Westwood, during which the wet conditions must surely have played a part. Wednesday actually rallied immediately after that and could have equalised but after that brief spell, they were terrible for the remainder of the half and the Bees were right to feel hard done by, going in level at the break. The reason for a poor half? It can't have been down to tiredness because they stepped up the tempo considerably in the second half. Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition, who in that opening 45 minutes, didn't allow Wednesday to play. Gary Hooper's goal was a hammer blow to them and the Owls took advantage of that psychological damage when they resumed. Yes, it was a desperate showing at first, but Wednesday made up for it, with Ross Wallace doing what we'd like to see more of...getting himself into the box and having a crack.

STICKING BY A WINNING TEAM - THE PROS AND CONS

Carlos Carvalhal admitted he pondered changing the team, with a few of his players carrying minor knocks from the win over Nottingham Forest. I, for one, wanted the same starting XI but in hindsight, perhaps one or two should have been rested and you would be surprised if there weren't changes for Saturday's trip to Cardiff City. Carvalhal made a point about this afterwards in response to the clamour to see him stick by a winning team. Some of the players were struggling towards the end and it had an affect on substitutions in terms of timing and personnel. It all goes to show how difficult it is for coaches and managers to get the balance right in such a demanding division. You'll never please everyone.

Gary Hooper is all smiles after equalising for Wednesday

HOOPER/FLETCHER COMBINATION UP THERE WITH THE BEST

These two are superb together and if they both remain fit, Wednesday have one of the best strike partnerships in the Championship. The only problem is, I'm not sure the Owls are as potent when one drops out so there may be an over-reliance on them. Carvalhal says the medical staff is managing both in terms of their fitness and making sure they are available and that shows how crucial he feels they are to his side. Simply, they are an old-fashioned partnership who have an almost telepathic sense of where they should be when the other is on the ball. At times they are a joy to watch; both of them hugely intelligent and vastly experienced. Fingers crossed that work behind the scenes to keep them together continues to work.

BIG THREE POINTS

It's only September so it's difficult to put too much emphasis on the win, but it is significant in that it genuinely does feel like the well-worn cliche of 'that's a match they wouldn't have won last season' works in this respect. The difference has been the lack of panic. There was no throwing umpteen attackers on the pitch and hoping for the best and perhaps having fewer options available in that sense can be a benefit. Wednesday shook off the frustration of a poor first half and remained patient in their attempts to get themselves in front, they played decent football, lifted the tempo considerably and didn't resort to lumping it up and hoping for the best. That's a big step forward.

Steven Fletcher has struck up a superb partnership with Gary Hooper

SPARKLING DIAMOND

One of the features of the season so far has been the diamond formation that every so often emerges to put a shine on Wednesday's play. Carvalhal has often been criticised in the past for not having a 'Plan B' or the other option being the aforementioned scatter-gun approach. He often appeared to stick rigidly by a 4-4-2 and he was right last night to begin that way because Brentford have a lot of technically able footballers who would put the Owls under pressure. He switched it after the break, perhaps even knowing that the late goal by Hooper would hamper the Bees and, in the visitors' frustrations, they may make more errors or not hold onto the ball quite so much. The diamond is a good option to have whether from the start or in an attempt to change the game. He can't be accused now of being so rigid.

LEE ON THE LEFT

The one change Carvalhal did make to the starting XI from Saturday was swapping Kieran Lee and Barry Bannan. In the win over Forest, Bannan took up a position on the left, with lee in his usual position in the middle. It came in for a few disgruntled mummerings among Owls fans on social media, but I can see why the head coach did it. Clearly Lee was going to be feeling the after effects of his first game of the season at the weekend and so, if going to maintain the same team, it might have been best to preserve the midfielder's energy early in the game, with his not likely to see quite as much action on the flanks. As it turned out, it didn't work, neither were imposing themselves on the game and the two switched back. Carvalhal had made a call, possibly for the benefit of the player and he fixed it when it didn't work. At least that was recognised.

Barry Bannan was switched from the left to the middle and back again last night against Brentford

FINALLY...DEFENDER'S RECOVERY A RELIEF

When Henrik Dalsgaard hit the ground in the last minute, a hush descended over Hillsborough. The stretcher was called for, he lay on the ground and didn't barely moved during the 10 minutes in which he received treatment. Understandably, the worst was feared. And so it came as a huge relief to hear that in Dean Smith's words, he was 'up, walking and talking' in the Brentford dressing room. Here's to wishing Dalsgaard a full recovery.