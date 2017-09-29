Pressure all on Sheffield Wednesday, says Leeds United star

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson believes he and his team mates could 'scare' Sheffield Wednesday if they get off to a flying start at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Jansson says most of the pressure is on the Owls, after a difficult week in which they lost at home to Sheffield United and then followed that up with defeat to lowly Birmingham at St Andrews.

Leeds also lost in midweek, to Cardiff City, however Thomas Christiansen's side are third in the table, seven points ahead of 14th-placed Wednesday.

“(Wednesday) have to come out now and make a good performance," Jansson told Yorkshire Evening Post. "They’ll want to win and give everything.

“It’s a derby with a lot of people and a lot of emotions. We have to be prepared for that but we have to go out from the first minute and show we want to win because that could make them a bit more scared. They have pressure on them.

“We also have pressure on us but there’s a bigger pressure on them because they’ve started badly."