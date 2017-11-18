PLAYER RATINGS: How we scored Sheffield Wednesday after the 0-0 draw with Bristol City

It was cold, it was grim, there was little to get excited about and there were very few stand out performances from Sheffield Wednesday players either

Here's how we rated the Owls after their 0-0 draw with Bristol City...

KEIREN WESTWOOD 6

Made a couple of pretty comfortable saves and came and collected crosses on the rare occasions they came in

JACK HUNT 5

Decent at the back but could have done more to get forward though was thwarted by a very City side who did well to prevent Wednesday gaining ground on either of the flanks

GLENN LOOVENS 6

Looked a little nervy at times when faced with the pace of Bobby Reid but on other occasions was strong in the air and in reading the game

TOM LEES 7

Man of the match for Wednesday. Won everything in the air and was hugely confident on the ball, bringing it out on occasion which created space when there was little available

MORGAN FOX 5

Defended OK but was struck by the same problem Jack Hunt had on the other side

ROSS WALLACE 6

Was one of Wednesday's better players until taken off on the hour which seemed like an odd decision. Had a couple of decent efforts from range in the first half and when cutting inside it looked as though he could provide a threat

JACOB BUTTERFIELD 5

Perhaps his performance against Villa offered a warning to City who seemed to crowd Butterfield out when he was on the ball and as a result he had little impact on the game

BARRY BANNAN 6

Forced to come far too deep to get the ball and was stunted by a lack of movement from others when in possession. Unlucky not to have won a penalty

ADAM REACH 5

Poorest display in quite some time from the winger who was barely on the ball and when he was did little with it. Strange given the good form he was in

GARY HOOPER 5

Like Bannan he too had to come too deep to retrieve the ball and as a result wasn't much of a threat. The jury is still out on his partnership with Rhodes

JORDAN RHODES 5

Less like the sharp striker of the last two games and more like the confidence-sapped forward we are more used to seeing. His movement was dreadful at times and he doesn;t seem on Hooper's wavelength

SUBS

LUCAS JOAO 5

Did well when he first came on with the movement that had been lacking pulling City defenders out of position and creating space. Eventually drifted out of the game

KIERAN LEE 4

Barely on the ball and found it difficult to find a way through a very disciplined City midfield

STEVEN FLETCHER 5

Like Joao, did well at first but he too drifted away and didn't offer much in the way of a threat