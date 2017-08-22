Phil Parkinson on his Bolton Wanderers team selection for Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson is to give an opportunity to his fringe players for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Bolton have won just once so far this season, that coming in the first round of this competition, against Crewe Alexandra two weeks ago and lost on Saturday to Derby County.

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson

While Parkinson admits that he wants to be in the draw for the next round, when those sides who have been involved in European competition enter the fray, he says there will be changes to the side which suffered defeat at the weekend.

That could mean a place for former Owls loanee Will Buckley in the XI, with his only previous appearance from the start also coming against Crewe.

"There are still lads who need minutes and most teams involved will be utilising their squad," Parkinson told The Bolton News.

“We know if we get through this round the bigger clubs who’ve been involved in Europe come in and there is a bit more excitement, so personally I want to be a part of that.

“If you are coming into a team which was beaten at weekend you have to be thinking ‘come on, I’ll show you I should be in that side.’

“We didn’t make changes on Saturday because I felt Birmingham had been our best performance of the season but let’s be honest - we haven’t won in four league games, places are up for grabs.”