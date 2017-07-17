Paolo Di Canio - the saucy Italian who doesn’t like ketchup

If you ever saw him play at Sheffield Wednesday, you aren’t likely to forget him.

Paolo Di Canio. A hot-blooded, highly-skilled and dedicated forward who paraded his pedigree at Hillsborough in the 1997–1999 seasons.

Paolo in typical pose: Pic Chris Radburn/PA Wire.

He is pictured here playing in the Star Sixes Tournament at The O2 Arena, London.

It’s hard to keep him out of the news, even now, at the ripe old age of 49.

Recently, he has defended his ban on ketchup and mayonnaise from the training base when he was in charge at Sunderland.

The changes are said to have upset Sunderland players - and he lasted only 12 matches after a player revolt in 2013.

Now he says: “Everybody was laughing when I brought a diet regime to Sunderland, ‘Ah, Paolo Di Canio – [banned] ketchup! Mayonnaise! Then when it happens with Pep Guardiola, with Antonio Conte it’s, ‘Oh, very good, they are very severe people. They bring the culture of diet. They must be very professional.’

“What is the difference?

“Guardiola and Conte they won at the top level. So why couldn’t Paolo Di Canio change those things?” Di Canio told the Daily Telegraph.