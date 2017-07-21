Owls in Portugal: Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is gunning for goals - watch his latest

Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher is hungry to eclipse last season’s scoring tally in the forthcoming campaign.

Fletcher, who was on target in last night’s 1-1 draw with SC Farense, bagged 11 goals in his first year at Hillsborough, including five strikes in his last seven outings.

But having recovered from a knee problem, Fletcher is looking to kick on in 2017/18.

He told The Star: “I was happy to get a few goals at the end of the season but I need to try and stay fit and play a bit more.

“I want to score more goals.

“Double figures is always a nice thing to get to but you always want to score as many goals as you can so I will be trying to beat my total from last year.”

Sheffield Wednesday players during the training camp in Portugal

The 30-year-old, a half-time substitute against Farense, had an injection over the summer to fix the knee problem which troubled him for long periods last year.

“I was managing my knee through the season so I just needed a little injection to sort it out,” he said. “You just have to these things from time to time. I’ve put that behind me now and worked hard this summer. It feels better now so happy days.”

Carvalhal was satisfied with their performance against Farense.

“We have tried to upgrade the team and we are happy with how we are doing,” he said.

Liam Palmer leads out Sheffield Wednesday for last night's friendly with SC Farense in Portugal

Glenn Loovens (hamstring) and Kieran Lee (hip) were left out of the team again, with Carvalhal saying he is not prepared to take any risks with the pair. Loovens and Lee are unlikely to figure in the final match of Wednesday’s pre-season programme versus Carvalhal’s old club Vitoria de Setubal tomorrow night.