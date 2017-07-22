Owls in Portugal: ‘I’ll prove my real worth this year,’ says Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Almen Abdi

Almen Abdi is confident he will flourish at Wednesday if he can stay injury-free this season.

The Swiss international failed to make a big impact following his big-money move from Watford, making just 11 starts and five substitute appearances last term.

Injuries hindered Abdi’s progress. He spent a lengthy period on the sidelines with a shoulder problem and then missed the Owls’ march to the play-offs due a knee injury, which required surgery.

Although his knee knock is still causing him some pain, Abdi played 72 minutes of Wednesday’s friendly draw with Farense on Thursday. He is likely to play in some capacity against Vitoria de Setubal tonight.

He told The Star: “It was a little bit frustrating last season. I came in near the end of pre-season and it took me some to get to know the team.

“I didn’t quite find my position on the pitch and when I started to feel, train and do better my knee injury stopped me so it was very frustrating.

“The most important thing for me is to stay healthy. Every time I started to feel good last season something stopped me. I’m trying to prevent that this year.

“But it is a new year and a fresh start. I want to be a part of things and help the team.

“It was a frustrating year for me and the team. We had the chance to get promoted. Hopefully it will be third time lucky.”

Boss Carlos Carvalhal said the Owls are closely monitoring Abdi’s fitness.

“Almen is still feeling a little pain in the knee so we must protect him and see his reactions after the games,” said Carvalhal.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s trip to Birmingham City has been moved back 24 hours and will now take place on Wednesday, September 27.

The fixture has been rescheduled because the Owls’ clash with Sheffield United at Hillsborough the previous weekend switching from Saturday to Sunday for live coverage on Sky Sports.