Owls fans column: Pieces are coming together in Sheffield Wednesday puzzle

Imagine the Sheffield Wednesday team is a giant Jenga game.

It’s a solid piece of engineering when you keep the pieces together but when you start to push pieces out and move them around the structure’s fragility begins to show.

This week Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal kept the team as one solid structure, and we’ve earned six valuable points and sixth place.

Kieran Lee coming back into the team makes such a difference. Having a player that plays offensively and defensively is like finding a fiver in an old pair of jeans.

Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher maintain their positions as first choice strike partnership and deservedly so. Ross Wallace and Barry Bannan have also supplied some sublime cross pitch balls this week that has provided excellent service and entertainment. It’s a potent combination.

Adam Reach also gets an honourable mention this week. When he’s good, you can see the obvious benefits of having him on the pitch, especially at left-back position.

With Joost Van Aken slotting in nicely at the back, with his oh so calm Dutch air and ease on the ball, it’s been a satisfying week. The defence was well drilled and played as a unit.

There are still issues we need to iron out. Brentford played some lovely passing football in the first half on Tuesday and could easily have taken the lead but there was a resilience to our unchanged side, and we regrouped in the second half.

This weekend is a different matter. Our history with Neil Warnock sides is notoriously unfulfilling. We are going to need our midfield to work hard on dispossessing Cardiff’s stubborn centre. It’s a game where we’ll miss Sam Hutchinson for his ‘passionate’ tackling.

If the team remains the same, confidence and sheer bloody mindedness to win will see us topple Colin’s resistance.