Owls Fans Column: Can we not be rational when it comes to talking about Sheffield Wednesday?

Football is back. Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition because have you tried to have a rational debate about Sheffield Wednesday recently?

This summer has been like the Brexit referendum all over again.

On one side you have the cautious/negative Wednesdayites (depending on who you’re talking to), who are concerned about our promotion chances this season, the Financial Fair Play (FFP) threshold, the lack of strengthening in key areas of the team.

On the other side, you have the flag wavers. The patriotic ‘we’re Wednesday whatever.’ What do you mean you don’t like our kit, it doesn’t affect how we play? If it didn’t say it on the side of a bus, then your point about George Hirst is moot.

Mr Chansiri experienced this on Wednesday night at the Steering Group.

Aggressive fans were asking the Chairman vitriolic questions.

Why when we’ve had our highest finishes in decades under his custodianship?

It’s not pleasant out there and the lack of action around S6, while other teams are flaunting their parachute payments, has left fans to deliberate the minutiae.

Yes, we were disappointed about how last season finished and with aspects of our performances but can we just take a breath and talk about it like rational human beings?

The truth is we haven’t kicked a ball yet.

We don’t know how we’re going to fair against the other clubs.

What we can control is the finances, and The Owls are determined to keep within FPP.

We took a risk last season, and it didn’t pay off, it’s right that the club is trying to live within its means.

Whatever your feelings about the kit, defensive cover, the FFP threshold, Sheffield Wednesday have survived for 150 years and will be here long after we’re gone. Let’s make this anniversary season one to remember.