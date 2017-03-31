Owls (Almost) Live - New Sheffield Wednesday podcast episode now available

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

It may have been painfully tedious but Wednesday's 2-0 win at Rotherham United took them back into the Championship's top six.

And timely too, as they welcome league leaders Newcastle United to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Going through back-to-back South Yorkshire derbies as well as looking ahead, Chris Holt and the returning Dom Howson join Liam Hoden.

The panel offer differing views on the win over Rotherham, get their teeth into Carlos Carvalhal's fish, potatoes and rice analogy and assess Wednesday's position heading into the big one on Saturday.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

Click here to access Owls (Almost) Live via iTunes.

For non-Apple users, the podcast is now available to download or stream from our hosts Audioboom

Click here for our latest episode Bigger Fish To Fry

Or you can stream or download the episode direct from this web page (right click and save target as to download).

Click here for our latest episode Bigger Fish To Fry

PREVIOUS EPISODES

To access past episodes through iTunes, click here

To access past episodes through Audioboom, click here