Owls (Almost) Live - New Sheffield Wednesday podcast episode available now

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

It's about as sombre as you get on the pod this week as the panel look back on a horrible week for Wednesday.

There is the rundown of the derby defeat to Sheffield United, which was followed up with a loss to struggling Birmingham City - hardly the response we were clamouring for.

Dom Howson and Chris Holt join Liam Hoden to go over all of that as well as discussing how the derby defeat has been handled PR-wise by Wednesday and the very future of Carlos Carvalhal. Should he stay or should he go?

If that was not all enough, we've got another derby on our hands this weekend as Wednesday host high-flying Leeds United. And we take a look at that one with all the optimism you'd expect.

