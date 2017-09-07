Owls (Almost) Live - New Sheffield Wednesday podcast episode available now

Have your say

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

Sheffield Wednesday are 150 years old! So happy birthday to the Owls.

Wednesday writers Dom Howson and Chris Holt join host Liam Hoden to look back on a weekend of lovely celebrations including Owls In the Park and the Gala Dinner.

They also reflect on the transfer window closing and assess the strength of Wednesday's business this summer.

There is an in-depth discussion on George Hirst's situation at Hillsborough plus a look ahead to the home ties with Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

