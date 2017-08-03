Owls (Almost) Live - New Sheffield Wednesday podcast episode available now

The latest episode of our Sheffield Wednesday podcast Owls (Almost) Live is available now.

The new season is here and the Owls (Almost) Live team is back to welcome it in.

Dom Howson and Chris Holt join Liam Hoden to look back over a frustrating summer of little transfer business and a lack of team colours before looking ahead optimistically to the new campaign and allowing thoughts to drift to a potential place in the Premier League.

The trio get their predictions out and also preview the weekend's trip to Preston North End.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

Click here to access Owls (Almost) Live via iTunes

For non-Apple users, the podcast is now available to download or stream from our hosts Audioboom

Click here for our latest episode End Of A Frustrating Summer and The Start Of Something Special?