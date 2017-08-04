Owl eyes on you - Sheffield Wednesday's away end gets a revamp

You may or may not have noticed some work being done at the Leppings Lane end at Hillsborough this week.
The old West Stand had been looking a little tired from the outside so the decision was taken by Sheffield Wednesday bosses to give it a facelift - and here are the results.
Owls fan Glenn Poulton posted a picture on twitter this morning with a vinyl banner showing the bright eyes on an owl staring out from the Leppings Lane End on top of a new bright blue facade.
Hillsborough is a popular ground for visiting supporters, maintaining it's old-style charm in a modern era of flat-pack stadia which, frankly, all feel the same, but it was definitely in need of sprucing up, particularly at that end.
What do you think of it?
