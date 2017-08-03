No number four! Sheffield Wednesday squad numbers revealed for 2017/18 season, so has that been left for a central defender?

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed their squad numbers for the upcoming and they are certainly not as wacky as last season.

The Owls last time around had back-up goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith as literally No.2, winger Adam Reach at No.9 and striker Steven Fletcher No.6. The only remaining hangover from that madness is central midfielder David Jones at No.3, though striker Jordan Rhodes at 7 will probably also have the purists gnashing their teeth.

What is noticeable is that Nos 4 and 8 have been left out so far, with a central defender still high on their list of priorities before the transfer window closes, while a central midfielder is also believed to be on the radar.

As yet there is no squad number for young striker George Hirst, adding fuel to the belief that he will be off on loan this coming season.

Unsurprisingly Lewis McGugan hasn't been given one either.