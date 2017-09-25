No leaders and no defence - FIVE Sheffield Wednesday talking points from the derby defeat to Sheffield United

It was a day looked forward to for so long, but for Sheffield Wednesday fans it turned into one to forgot, after a 4-2 defeat to bitter rivals, United at Hillsborough.

Here are FIVE talking points from an Owls perspective...

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal on the sidelines

WHERE WAS THE LEADERSHIP?

It became patently obvious from the start that United were more up for this than Wednesday were and at times there were some players - experienced players at that - who looked like the proverbial rabbits in headlights. Bar that spell after the break which brought about an inevitable upturn in performance having undeservedly found a way back into the game through Gary Hooper at the end of the first half, there was no rallying round, no geeing each other up or settling things down. They were rattled. Rattled by the enormity of the occasion and rattled by a United side who didn't give them a second. After the first goal went in so early, Wednesday should have stuck to their game plan and kept going. Instead they buckled. Glenn Loovens hasn't been really missed from a defensive point of view but his cool, calm experienced head was sorely missed in this game.

DEFENSIVELY ABYSMAL

Wednesday's backline were given the runaround by an admittedly superb and prodigiously talented 20 year old making his second league start and the very epitome of a journeyman striker. That sounds disingenuous to Leon Clarke but it isn't meant to be. He was excellent, took his goals well, was a constant threat and should have scored at least one more, but he's hardly been prolific in his career and Wednesday's defence made him look like he could be a candidate for the Ballon D'or. The space he was given for his first goal was outrageous. All throughout the game the back five, including Keiren Westwood were all over the place. The keeper should have done better with John Fleck's free-kick, having stood motionless as it flew by his side, and he was also beaten at his near post by Mark Duffy who was inexplicably able to turn Joost van Aken twice in the box before firing in. What was more galling was I felt that Wednesday would win off the back of a hard-working performance at Cardiff last week because apart from a late switching off they did show battling qualities and resilience. This was as disappointing as they've played defensively since Carlos Carvalhal has been in charge.

Leon Clarke fires home his first and United's second of the day

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT?

Losing a derby game is hard to take. Losing it with a whimper with your rivals stomping all over you on your own ground is indefensible. There were concerns from Owls fans before the game that United would be fired up for this one, with boyhood Blade Chris Wilder sure to have had them well prepared to do anything it took to win the match. There were more concerns that Carvalhal's calm collected manner wouldn't be enough to provide the necessary fight for such an occasion. Only the players and the staff know what the preparation were like but preparing for it like any other game as Carvalhal put it in the build-up was perhaps not the best way. This was more than any other game. Despite that, whatever the coaching staff had worked on this past week, players shouldn't need extra motivation for a match such as this. They only had to look at the crowd, take in the atmosphere and realise that this meant more. They were found wanting in that respect.

SOMETIMES PLAYERS NEED TO BE PUBLICLY CRITICISED BY THE MANAGER

Carvalhal picked his best team available - few would disagree with that - and they didn't show up, apart from a 15 minute spell after the break. Yet afterwards, the head coach said: "The mistakes that we did, it is my responsibility. I want all the pressure on me, not on the players." Carvalhal didn't fail to save a free kick that all the world but Westwood knew was heading into the bottom corner. He didn't push too far forward and allow Leon Clarke the freedom of Hillsborough to double the lead. He didn't let Mark Duffy turn him inside out or let a shot past him at his near post. He didn't give the ball away constantly, or fail to beat a man, or execute a dangerous pass. So why would he accept responsibility? Carvalhal blamed the calamitous opening stages on nervousness brought about by an early goal but these are experienced footballers, most of whom know this division well and have enjoyed and endured many ups and downs. They should know by now how to deal with adversity in a game. It's a somewhat noble act to take the blame and relieve the pressure from the players, but maybe fans would prefer an honest answer of, 'I'm sorry, the players were terrible almost to a man and I've told them that in no uncertain terms.'

A despairing Carlos Carvalhal

FANS DESERVED BETTER

Aside from the performance and the result, from a Wednesday perspective, Hillsborough was a joy to be at for this game. The atmosphere was electric beforehand and though United took the sting out of it with their early assault, fans went a little quieter rather than getting on the players backs. Then when Hooper scored the noise at the half time whistle was breath-taking as they knew they were still in it. After Lucas Joao had scored the old ground literally bounced and the din was incredible. After Duffy's goal the energy was sapped from them and who could blame the fans for that. They'd been let down by those on the pitch and having brought noise and colour to the occasion Wednesday supporters deserved better than what they got.