No fighting: Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans warned to behave... by derby rival boxers

Two Sheffield boxers, who support rival Steel City football teams, say it's vital that fans behave themselves before, during and after tomorrow's powderkeg soccer derby.

Sam Sheedy (Sheffield Wednesday fan) and Liam Cameron (Sheffield United) will go on the pitch at Hillsborough tomorrow to wave to opposing fans and promote their boxing match at Ponds Forge, on October 13.

Sheedy, who lives in Pitsmoor, defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against challenger Cameron, from Manor Park at Ponds Forge.

Liam Cameron

It will be another Owls v Blades derby, only in the ring.

Both fighters want football fans to control their tempers inside and outside the football ground, on Sunday.

The champion, Sheedy, said: "The derby is a great spectacle, that families should enjoy.

"Football violence is stupid, who needs that?

"There should not be any trouble.

"If there are any differences, I will settle them in the boxing ring when I finish Liam off!"

Cameron says he believes the rival boxers will be at separate ends of the Hillsborough pitch, for the pre-match meet-the-fans experience.

The Blade says he is in no rush to shake hands with his opponent, until their own duel is over.

But of the soccer fans, he says: "Just enjoy the match, it's been a while since it (Sheffield derby) has happened so just enjoy the match, don't get too drunk, have fun.

"It's only a football game, may the best team win.

"No trouble..no fighting, leave that for boxers to do that, we get paid for it."

Sam Sheedy