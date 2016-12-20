Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey banned for using racially-aggravated language but could yet feature against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day

Jonjo Shelvey could still line up for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing day, despite being hit with a five-match ban by the FA for using racially-aggravated language.

An Independent Regulatory Commission found against Shelvey, who had denied an FA charge of "using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent" aggravated by a reference to "ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality", at a hearing in Birmingham.

An FA statement said: "Jonjo Shelvey has been given a five-match suspension and £100,000 fine after an FA misconduct charge against him was found proven.

"The Newcastle United player was charged with using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent in the 87th minute of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 17 2016.

"It was further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) was an 'Aggravated Breach' as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality.

"The player, who denied the charge at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, was also ordered to attend an FA education course."

In addition to that, a release by Newcastle United stated: "The sanction has been set aside pending consideration for an appeal. The player has seven days from receipt of written reasons in which to lodge any appeal. The club and the player will await the FA’s written reasons before making any further comment on this matter."

Should there be an appeal against the ban, then Shelvey could be available for the Championship leaders' match against Sheffield Wednesday, which takes place at St James' Park on Boxing Day with a 7,45pm kick off.

The charge is understood to surround an incident involving Wolves' Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss which was reported to match referee Tim Robinson immediately after the game.

However, it was not issued until November 8 as the FA collected evidence with Saiss' limited understanding of English believed to be a complicating factor.