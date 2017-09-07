New Sheffield Wednesday signing Jacob Butterfield wasn't Owls' first choice, claims Derby County boss

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has claimed that initial contact between the club and Sheffield Wednesday in the run up to the transfer deadline wasn;t for the player they ended up with.

Rowett told the press today that the Owls had first inquired about Craig Bryson, with the Rams then asking for Sam Winnall as part of the deal.

Craig Bryson was Sheffield Wednesday's first choice according to Gary Rowett

But a change of heart saw Wednesday switch their attentions to Butterfield, who would eventually make the move to Hillsborough on Thursday. Winnall moved in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

Derby let Bryson go to Cardiff City but failed in their attempt to replace him with Birmingham City's Maikel Kieftenbeld, with that particular deal not going through in time to meet the 11pm deadline.

Rowett told the Derby Telegraph: "On the Butterfield one, ironically, Sheffield Wednesday actually asked for Bryson first. We cheekily said, 'Well, would you throw Sam Winnall into the mix?'

"They then changed their mind and asked for Butterfield, and we knew that we might have to let one midfielder go because of the lack of other outs. Then we felt we were swapping midfielder for midfielder (Kieftenbeld for Bryson) in the other deal."

Jacob Butterfield joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan on deadline day

Wednesday have the option to sign Butterfield on a permanent deal at the end of the season, though Derby don;t with Winnall and the new midfielder told The Star earlier thsi week that he'd have happily agreed if that had been an option at the time.

“I think the manager of Sheffield Wednesday wanted to try and do a permanent deal which I was all for but for whatever reason it couldn’t get agreed," he said. “We have gone with a loan to begin but Sheffield Wednesday is a great club and I definitely would have committed to the club on a permanent basis if that had been agreed."