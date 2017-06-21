‘Natural leader’ Glenn Loovens still has huge role to play at Sheffield Wednesday despite expected arrivals

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Glenn Loovens is expected to remain a pivotal member os the Owls squad, despite the expected defensive reinforcements coming to Hillsborough.

Wednesday were caught short at the back at times last season due to their lack of quality in depth and the centre of defence is an area that Carlos Carvalhal is desperate to strengthen.

Sam Hutchinson ix consoled by skipper Glenn Loovens after his penalty miss in the play-off semi-finals...Pic Steve Ellis

As reported by The Star, the Owls are interested in Newcastle United’s Scotland international Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough’s Daniel Ayala.

They have also reportedly had a bid turned down for Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison.

While it is expected that Loovens’ game-time may be a lot less this coming season, if Carvalhal is to prove successful in the transfer market, the 33 year-old still has a lot to offer the squad, both on and off the pitch.

Assistant coach Lee Bullen says the Dutchman’s experience is still vital.

Owls Glenn Loovens and Ross Wallace....Pic Steve Ellis

“He is a natural leader,” he said.

“We are all getting older but the influence he has in the changing room is huge. He has played for some big clubs and played in a European final with Feyenoord.

“He has fitted in like a glove. He gets things sorted out in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed the appointment of Steve Haslam as Academy manager.

Haslam, who had been Head of Coaching in youth development at Wednesday, replaces Dean Ramsdale who has left to join City Football Group, in Manchester.