'MILKY' - Watch Carvalhal's verdict after Sheffield Wednesday's loss to Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday head coach described his side's first half display as 'milky' as the Owls went down 2-0 to Rangers in their final pre-season game before the big kick-off.

Wednesday were quite lethargic in the opening 45 minutes but conceded just before the break when Josh Windass put the visitors in front.

Wednesday's George Boyd beats Kenny Miller to the ball

At that stage the Owls had actually got to grips with the game and the same thing happened after the break when the home side began well but conceded again, this time to Kenny Miller.

Carvalhal, apart from his dairy description, said the match provided a good test for his side against a team who he felt were better prepared having been back in training earlier and playing in the Europa League - where they lost to Luxembourg side Progres Neiderkorn.

"It was a friendly match against a team who have a good organisation," said Carvalhal. "They started earlier than us before they played two game sin Europa league. they have more tempo, more energy and this in my opinion makes a difference.

"In the first half we played very milky, we don't play our football and we looked a little nervous about the first game with a lot of Glasgow Rangers fans on that side.

"In the second half, part of the positives, we played more our football, we played more on offensive parts of the pitch and had some chances against a team very organised in defence. They tried to play on the counter attack and one of the two times they got up the pitch they scored the second goal.

"At the end it was a positive test because we played a team more ready than us and give us problem that we must solves before Saturday."

