Midfielder joins League One side after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Lewis McGugan has signed for League One side Northampton Town after ending his ill-fated spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder has signed a short-term deal until January after leaving the Owls by mutual consent at the end of August.

McGugan took part in a trial with Cardiff City but failed to win a contract and returned to Hillsborough before his subsequent release.

The 28-year-old had been an outcast at Wednesday since the summer of 2016, deemed surplus to requirements by Carlos Carvalhal.

McGugan became a fan favourite during two loan spells with Wednesday from Watford during the 2014/15 season, scoring three goals in 22 appearances.

He was signed permanently in the summer of 2015 but failed to hold down a regular place and managed just 17 appearances - only seven of which were starts - but netted six goals.

Carvalhal had claimed the former Nottingham Forest midfielder could not play in his system and McGugan trained with the development squad throughout last season.

Northampton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: "We are pleased to welcome Lewis to the squad.

"He has been training with us for the last few weeks so we have had a good look at him and we believe he will help to improve us.

"He is an attacking, creative player who can make chances for others and he offers a goal threat from midfield, which is important for us.

"Lewis has an excellent pedigree from a higher level and he is a good age with a fair amount of experience.

"He will be added to the squad for the Checkatrade Trophy game at Peterborough United on Tuesday."