McGugan's gone! Sheffield Wednesday midfielder leaves by mutual consent

Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Lewis McGugan, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder hasn't played since the final day of the 2015/16 season having been frozen out by Carlos Carvalhal, a match in which he scored.

Last season he wasn't even given a squad number, which clearly indicated that the 28 year was far from Carvalhal's plans and since then he has been training with the Development Squad, with the odd game being played at that level.

Wednesday had found it difficult to get rid of the player, who was a high-earner at the time of his signing, and in the summer he had gone on trial at Cardiff City.

A move there didn't materialise and it was thought that McGugan would end up seeing out his contract at Hillsborough before moving on on a free transfer.

However the club revealed today that he has left by mutual consent with a statement on the website saying: "Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Lewis for his services and wish him well for the future."

McGugan made 39 appearances in total for Wednesday, scoring nine goals having originally signed on loan from Watford before making the move permanent.

He scored some memorable goals while at the club, including a superb strike against Preston from 40 yards and the winner against Newcastle in the League Cup at St James' Park, when United were in the Premier League.