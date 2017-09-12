Matchday Live Blog: Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford - As it happens

Sheffield Wednesday look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest as Brentford visit Hillsborough tonight.
Follow all the action throughout the evening right here; hit REFRESH for the latest
Sheffield Wednesday look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest as Brentford visit Hillsborough tonight.
Follow all the action throughout the evening right here; hit REFRESH for the latest
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.