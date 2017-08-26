Matchday Live Blog: Sheffield Wednesday at Burton Albion - As it happens

Sheffield Wednesday look to notch up two Championship wins on the spin as they head to Burton Albion today, a team that took four points off the Owls last season.
Stay here all day for updates from the Pirelli Stadium, hit refresh for the latest
Sheffield Wednesday look to notch up two Championship wins on the spin as they head to Burton Albion today, a team that took four points off the Owls last season.
Stay here all day for updates from the Pirelli Stadium, hit refresh for the latest
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.