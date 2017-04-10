Match report: Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s 1 Sheffield United Under-23s 2

Goals either side of half-time from Tyler Smith and Regan Slater helped Sheffield United's Under-23s secure a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Centre-half Connor O'Grady grabbed a late consolation for the Owls, who missed the chance to clinch the Professional Development League Two North title.

United opened the scoring in the third minute at a packed Middlewood Road, with Smith heading home from close range after a neat knock down by Sam Graham.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium in a Steel City derby packed full of industry but low on quality.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



Owls midfielder Lewis McGugan's 25-yard free-kick was pushed away by Jake Eastwood while Stephen Mallon flashed a dangerous delivery across the face of goal at the other end.

Three minutes after the restart, Jordan Thorniley curled a left foot shot narrowly wide as Wednesday pressed for a leveller.

England Under-18 international George Hirst headed nodded over Ashley Baker's fine delivery and the Blades made the hosts pay for that miss in the 62nd minute through Slater, who rifled a fierce effort out of Cameron Dawson's reach.

Owls rallied in the closing stages and substitute Fraser Preston was denied by the agility of Eastwood.

O'Grady's bullet header from a Jack Stobbs centre reduced the deficit in added on time but it proved too little too late for Neil Thompson's side as United deservedly held on for maximum points.

Wednesday still have another chance to secure top spot when they travel to Leeds United a week on Friday.

Wednesday: Dawson; Baker, O'Grady, Thorniley, Penney; Stobbs, Palmer, Kirby, Emanuelson (Preston 59); McGugan (Clarke 66); Hirst. Substitutes: Murphy, Wallis, Williams.

United: Eastwood; Bennett, Graham, Cantrill, Kelly; Smith (Hallam 76), Reed, Slater, Mallon (Gilmour 54); Brooks (Charlesworth 86), Hirst. Substitutes: Warhurst, Doherty.



For more news from Hillsborough click here