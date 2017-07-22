Match report: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Vitoria de Setubal 0

Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run in pre-season to five matches following a goalless draw with Vitoria de Setubal at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.

It was the toughest match of the Owls' training camp in Portugal as they continue their preparations for the new Championship campaign.

Carlos Carvalhal's squad will now head back to England tomorrow and their next friendly takes place at Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night.

Wednesday made a promising start, with Morgan Fox denied by the agility of Trigueira. Jordan Rhodes, who was partnered by Gary Hooper, turned on the rebound but it was disallowed for off-side.

Vitoria, one of Carvalhal's former clubs, responded in a positive fashion and Gonçalo Paciencia turned sharply on the edge of the area before seeing his shot fly narrowly over the top.

Paciencia was proving a tricky customer for the Owls' defence and the striker drilled another effort inches off target.

Daniel Pudil, deployed at centre-back again in the absence of the injured Glenn Loovens, made a fine block to dent Joao Teixeira a sight at goal after more good play by Paciencia.

The Owls struggled at times for cohesion in the final third but finished the half on top.

Barry Bannan, an influential figure in the middle of the park, let fly from 25 yards but Trigueira was equal to it. The Scotland international was foiled by Trigueira again on the stroke of half-time as Wednesday continued to press for the opener.

Carvalhal mixed up his attacking options at the interval, throwing on Fernando Forestieri and Ross Wallace. Forestieri lined up alongside Rhodes up front, with summer signing George Boyd switching to the left and Adam Reach dropping back to full-back.

Boyd nearly claimed his first goal in Owls colours. The long haired midfielder's sliced shot forced Cristiano into action.

Steven Fletcher came on for Rhodes and he came agonisingly close to grabbing his second goal in as many matches. He pounced on a poor back header by Gonçalo Duarte but Vitoria cleared their lines.

Moments later, Fletcher missed a guilt-edged opportunity to give the Owls the lead, heading wide Reach's superb cross from inside the six-yard area.

But Wednesday didn't have things all their own way and Edinho should have nodded Vitoria in front following a swift counter attack.

The Primeira Liga side enjoyed a good spell of pressure wide and Vasco Costa, sliding in at the back post, just failed to connect with Joao Amaral's dangerous centre.

Amaral was unlucky not to get on the score-sheet in the 77th minute as his low drive was well kept out by Joe Wildsmith.