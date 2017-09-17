Match highlights: That build-up! Gary Hooper's Sheffield Wednesday goal is special but Owls held to a draw at Cardiff City after late drama

Sheffield Wednesday turned in another fine display at Cardiff City but they were unable to hold off a second half barrage as the teams too a point each from their Championship clash in South Wales.

Wednesday had gone in front through Gary Hooper's brilliantly executed opener which saw Joost van Aken superbly release Adam Reach whose inch-perfect cross was head in by the in-form marksman.

The Owls went in at the break in the lead but the expected intense pressure arrived in the second half and the Owls were eventually broken by Sol Bamba's scrambled effort five minutes into time added on.

"We are disappointed because we lose two points, we scored one goal and I thought we could achieve a second one," said head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

"We had the best opportunity to kill it with Fletcher and at that moment we must finish the game. I am still waiting to win a game in the last minute because we have had four draws now - and we have played better than the opponents in all of them."

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said afterwards: "I actually thought of Wednesday had wanted to, after they got the goal (they could have scored more)," said Warnock. "It looked like they sat back after that, which I thought if they had had a go at us, I thought that was our most vulnerable time. "I was delighted to get back at half time at 1-0 and I thought we deserved (a draw, in the end)."