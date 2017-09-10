Listen: Sheffield Wednesday star says he knew a hammering was coming soon as Nottingham Forest suffer Owls’ wrath

Sheffield Wednesday’s start to the campaign has been a little patchy in terms of results but Adam Reach insists he knew the Owls would soon hit the heights of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wednesday have played well in stages of most games, aside from the opening day defeat to Preston, but it all came together impressively on Saturday against a Forest side who have begun the campaign well themselves.

“I thought from start to finish we were excellent,” said Reach who was one of many fine individual performers for Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

“The tempo we played at was really good, before they equalised I thought we should have just about put the game to bed, really.

“We had some good chances but just didn’t take them and got hit on the break and they scored, but we didn’t drop our heads. We went again in the second half and we rallied and I thought the fans were brilliant, they really got behind us.”

“That performance and the result was coming,” Reach added.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate Gary Hooper's opening goal

“For a couple of weeks, we have played well, not taken enough chances, not won enough games and we all knew it would click at some point and I think it did.”

Now Reach is looking forward to tomorrow night’s meeting with Brentford at Hillsborough

He said: “We go again on Tuesday in front of the fans and it’s another opportunity to get more points on the board.”