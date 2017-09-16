Listen: Sheffield Wednesday should have kicked us while we were down, says Neil Warnock after Cardiff City draw with Owls

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock admitted he was 'delighted' to go in at the break just 1-0 down against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Bluebirds had been second best to the Owls, who finished the first half on top thanks to Gary Hooper's headed goal following a superb build-up involving Joost van Aken and Adam Reach.

Gary Hooper celebrates after scoring the opening goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Cardiff City

However, Warnock felt his side looked 'vulnerable' following that opener and was pleased that Wednesday didn't appear to take advantage, with the former Sheffield United manager believing that the visitors 'sat back' after taking the lead.

Wednesday would live to regret that in the end, with Sol Bamba knocking in from close range to earn Cardiff a point five minutes into injury time, after piling on the pressure for much of the second half.

"I actually thought of Wednesday had wanted to, after they got the goal (they could have scored more)," said Warnock. "It looked like they sat back after that, which I thought if they had had a go at us, I thought that was our most vulnerable time.

"I was delighted to get back at half time at 1-0 and I thought we deserved (a draw, in the end)."

Carlos Carvalhal shares a joke with Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock

He added: "They are a good side, they'll have the measure of most sides in between the boxes, but I don't think they had another shot other than Hooper's header. I can't remember anything. They are going to have the possession but it's what they do with it really."