LISTEN: More of the same please, lads - Adam Reach's Sheffield Wednesday call ahead of Brentford clash

Adam Reach is confident that if Sheffield Wednesday turn in the kind of performance they showed against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the Owls will be picking up another three points tonight.

Wednesday produced their best display of the season at the weekend, winning 3-1 at Hillsborough, and another home games looms with the visit of Brentford to S6 with confidence in the Wednesday camp.

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach

However, Reach does admit that this latest encounter could be very different to that at the weekend, with Brentford - yet to win so far this season - less likely to be as open as Forest were.

"It will be a completely different game, especially seeing how we've played (against Nottingham Forest), they've probably had people watching," said Reach.

"They might come here with a different attitude, they might set-up shop a little bit and try to frustrate us and that's when the fans have got to realise we have got to play a different way.

"We have got to be patient and break them down. It's not always easy but we know that as players. If they come and defend we have got to be on our game. I think if we play like we did (on Saturday) we'll have no problems."