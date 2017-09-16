Listen: 'A great following' - Neil Warnock hails Sheffield Wednesday fans after his Cardiff City side snatch late draw

It may have been helped by the fact that his side had just grabbed a very late equaliser, but Neil Warnock was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday following after the 1-1 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium.

There's a definite love/hate relationship between Warnock and the Wednesday support but the Bluebirds boss, of course a very famous United fan and former player and manager of the Blades, took the time to hail the big crowd that traveled down to South Wales.

Carlos Carvalhal with Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock

Owls fans turned out once again in huge numbers and created a decent atmosphere inside the stadium

"A great following, wasn't it today, from the Owls," he said after the match in which Sol Bamba's late goal cancelled out Gary Hooper's first half opener.

"They all love their club and follow them all over the country. They are a proper football club, really. So that was even more special for me."

On the game, Warnock felt Cardiff deserved a share of the spoils.

"Both Sheffield Wednesday and ourselves are two of the better sides in the league," Warnock said.

"They have the purists and we have the never-say-die attitude and some good players as well.

"It's like winning a game, I've been on the other end of games like that and you're distraught that you can't believe you've thrown points away.

"But I thought we deserved it in the second half, we had 12 efforts to their two."