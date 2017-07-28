Like father, like son: Watch George Hirst score an identical goal to his dad and Sheffield Wednesday legend David

The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree at the Hirst household.

It's been difficult to prevent the hype surrounding the goalscoring exploits of George Hirst, not least given that his father David was such a legendary and iconic figure at Hillsborough. And when he fires home goals like this, it becomes even harder.

Hirst Jr hit a hat-trick for Sheffield Wednesday's under 23s against Sunderland and it immediately brought back memories of what Hirst Snr used to do on a regular basis.

In particular, a goal against Man City at Hillsborough back in April 1992 by David showed the touch, speed, strength and finishing ability that has clearly been passed on.

Watch the video clips and see for yourself