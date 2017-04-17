Leeds United boss Garry Monk looking forward to hunting down Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham for play-off place

Leeds United dropped out of the Championship's play-off places for the first time since November and now boss Garry Monk says he relishing the challenge of 'going on the hunt' a top six spot.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to fifth after victory at QPR and Fulham saw off Aston Villa, meaning that Leeds' defeat to Wolves saw them slip to seventh.

But Monk says it could now be easier for his side to chase the place, rather than cling on as they have since before the turn of the year.

"We're disappointed with that result," he said. "We didn't want that to happen at this stage of the season.

"But we've had the mentality for so long where we've been in the play-offs quite comfortably and have kind of been in that protective mode of trying to stay in there.

"Now we have to change that mentality to be a team that goes on the hunt and lets it all go. It's still a really good situation for us. We've got no time to feel sorry for ourselves, that doesn't get you anywhere.

"This is the interesting part. We spent so long in there with the points advantage and we don't have that luxury anymore.

"Now we have to go on the hunt. Sometimes it's easier and there's less pressure when you're on the hunt. When you're in there, there's a different pressure.

"These are three of the biggest games of our lives."

Still to play

Sheffield Wednesday: Derby (H), Ipswich (A), Fulham (H)

Fulham: Huddersfield Town (A), Brentford (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Leeds United: Burton (A), Norwich City (H), Wigan (A)