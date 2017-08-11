Laura Jones Owls fan column: A week full of highs and lows for Sheffield Wednesday

Sam Hutchinson as a stand-in goalie.

That’s got to cheer anyone up, right?

Well maybe not Joe Wildsmith who went off injured but there is a certain level of joy that comes with watching an outfield player in goal. David Hirst, Lee Bullen, Lee Peacock, Steve Nicol, Andy Booth and now Sam, what a prestigious club to be a member.

It’s been a week of emotional contrasts for Wednesday. Preston was a low point; outplayed, out thought and for a team with a plethora of strikers, out shot.

Earlier this week Mr Chansiri released a statement to explain the pricing structure for tickets, merchandise and hospitality. The tone was to assuage the escalating tension of the fans about the rising prices. The statement, on the whole, worked because the chairman appealed to the fans nature of ownership and chipping in where we can, as he can’t do it alone. Opinions and emotions were mixed but supportive of what the club is trying to achieve.

There was some straight talking from Carlos Carvalhal about Fernandon Forestieri’s positional play as well this week. Carvalhal has received criticism for playing players out of their natural position, but for once there was an explanation about where Fernando’s best position is, and this season he will play a more central role.

Against Chesterfield on Tuesday, the general feeling was that Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher play better together as a central striking partnership, a less frustrating pairing. If Fernando wants to play a central role, who partners him? He needs a stable, workhorse and that isn’t Jordan Rhodes.

The fact that we’re still discussing who our best team is and who plays better where, when we haven’t changed the team significantly since January, is vexing but in a week of highs, lows and straight-talking at least we’re trying to address our shortcomings.

