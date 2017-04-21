Laura Jones Owls column: Let’s get behind Sheffield Wednesday for one last push

It’s the final countdown.

It’s hard to write that without humming Europe in your head. So let’s have a countdown of where Sheffield Wednesday are right now.

Five – We’re currently sitting in fifth place. Despite the pundits concentrating on Fulham’s bid for the play-offs, we are maintaining our position with a grit and determination that we’ve not really seen this season. We’re only three and four points off fourth and third, respectively. Of course this is subject to change.

I’m sure Leeds fans weren’t expecting to be sitting in seventh position on Monday night but no matter how delicious that was, we can only concentrate on how we finish.

Four - Wins on the trot for the Owls and these have been tricky games. A local derby against a team that had nothing left to play for other than pride, a Newcastle team that’s been at the top of the league for most of the season, a Neil Warnock side (and we know how well those results normally turn out) and QPR where we hadn’t won away in nine attempts.

They were hard-fought wins and we should be praising the team for digging in and getting the results.

Three – Is the magic number. Three games left, three points per match and three chances to seal our place. Derby County, Ipswich Town and of course Fulham at home on the last day of the season. As Fulham have a much better goal difference than us, we need to treat each of these three games as cup finals.

Two - Goals conceded in those four wins. Whilst players have been returning from injury, to great effect, we’ve also tightening up at the back. Vincent Sasso looked a solid stand in for Glenn Loovens against Cardiff and the return of Daniel Pudil has given us more certainty in defence.

One - Last push. No matter how we have been divided this season we need to have one voice. One massive uplifting voice for the team.

