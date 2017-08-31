Jon Newsome's Sheffield Wednesday Column: The transfer window is a shambles

I’m sure over the next few hours there will be some comings and goings down at S6 but with the clock ticking it will be interesting to see which route the club takes before the window closes.

Thankfully tomorrow it will all be over and done with. I don’t know anyone who feels that he system is working right now and the fact that the window doesn’t close until a few weeks into the season is ludicrous and should be altered.

Gary Hooper flicks in Sheffield Wednesday's goal against Burton

Personally I think there has been, and still is too much ‘tinkering’ with the wonderful game by the hierarchy. Offside rulings, transfer windows etc. etc. all seem to be too much of a negative for me.

Take the off side rule. It is now so ambiguous that it brings arguments and disagreements virtually every weekend and officials are placed under an enormous amount of pressure. Don’t get me wrong, I am all for football moving with the times and actually welcome some changes that quite obviously improve the game but the window isn’t one of them and the sooner it is altered the better for me.

On the transfer front, Wednesday brought in Dutch centre-half Joost van Aken but you would assume, rightly or wrongly that there would have to be at least one major exit to release the funds to enable them to bring anyone else in.

It's not been a smooth transfer window for Wednesday. The signing of Fredrico Venancio was welcomed by everybody but then reports came out that there had been some issue with his international papers meaning that his debut is still yet to come. I’m sure the lad is massively frustrated at this and hopefully we will get to see something of him sooner rather than later. It's not easy joining a new club, especially from abroad and although he will have had time to get to know his surroundings and team mates I’m sure he is itching to get a taste of the Championship.

Keiren Westwood was forced off injured on Saturday

The trip to Burton, in which Venancio was on the bench, was on paper one of those matches that you ought to be winning. If the club want to challenge for promotion or even the play offs again then you need to be going to places like Burton and turning them over.

When Gary Hooper scored with his exquisite flick after 36 minutes then the first piece of the jigsaw is in place. To then lose Keiren Westwood for what looked to be a bit of a naughty foot being left in was a real blow. Whether that knocked the wind out of our sails I don’t know but, we never looked like taking the game by the scruff of the neck and seeing it out on a positive note. To then concede an equaliser on 65 minutes from a long throw in was a killer. We responded quite well I thought and pushed forward for a winner but it ended in stalemate. A really frustrating result again and with the international break now upon us I suppose it’s a good time to review the start of the season.

I can only describe the league form as a stuttering start really. I was hoping that they would come flying out of the traps at the start of the season but this hasn’t happened. Three draws out of five games is not really the start that you are looking for but can I honestly say that they deserve to be better placed than sixteenth at the minute? Not really, and don’t get me wrong, its still very early but to me the club seems to be stumbling along at the moment and nothing like we would come to expect, or have liked.

When things aren’t quite going your way, be it performances or results, then the cracks seem to appear. A couple of good results can soon alter that and get the season going but with some big matches on the horizon, and a Steel City derby being one of them time is of the essence and that winning formula needs to be found again.

