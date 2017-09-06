Jon Newsome's Sheffield Wednesday Column: The nerves, anxiety and excitement of moving to a new club and taking responsibility for your own career

So the transfer window is finally closed and the utter madness of deadline day is now behind us, well for a few months anyway!

I personally don’t feel that the transfer window, as it stands, brings anything positive to the game.

The craziness of the last 24 hours of the window is beyond belief and with it coinciding this year with an international break it seemed even more bizarre. Some players actually left for international duty and when they return they will be going back to an entirely new club. I also think that if there is to be a cut-off line then this should be in line with the start of the new season or even earlier. How can any manager organise pre-season, feel like he is happy with his squad for one or two of the players to be sold after four or five games?

In my opinion I think that on some occasions it actually delays the transfers and business that would have probably been done in the close season anyway.

Take Sheffield Wednesday for an example. It was well documented that they were in the market for at least one, if not two, centre backs, amongst others. Now I am not sure how much was put into achieving those two signatures in the close season but if we believe that Carlos Carvalhal and his backroom staff had viewed some 200 different players I can only assume there was a great deal of effort, and yet it was to no avail.

It was only with the transfer deadline looming that they have managed to secure first Frederico Venancio and latterly Joost van Aken, whose signature was on the final day. The question is, would this business have been done in the close season if there were no transfer window and deadline? I believe it would have been. Managers and clubs used to do the majority of their business well before the running shoes were pulled on for the first day of pre-season training. In fact you looked forward to getting ‘back in’ and meeting the new additions or alternatively meeting your new teammates. The buzz of the new season was under way and everyone could plan ahead accordingly, not worried that it would all come tumbling down in the final hour or so.

Following on from that I was really interested to see the excellent piece in the media that followed Chris Wilder on deadline day. I think it highlighted the power that football agents generally tend to have over some players these days. I find it quite astounding that a player can be so unaware of the situation surrounding his future. As in all walks of life there are good and bad in everything, and football agents are no different.

Now the game is awash with money it is bound to attract certain individuals that don’t necessarily put the player first. I’m sure we have all heard the stories of agents in days gone by charging players for negotiating nothing more than was already on offer and yet billing them an absolute fortune. Personally I feel it’s a real shame that it has come to this now. Do not get me wrong, I am not anti-agents and I do believe there is a role for them to play in football but to be able to hold clubs or players to ransom is when it has gone too far in my opinion.

Players have to take some responsibility for their own career and the path it takes. Sometimes you will be in a situation that you don’t favour. You may have to make a decision over something that doesn’t fit well with you either way but for agents to be able to decide on your playing career and future is quite frankly preposterous!

Back to The Owls and with the addition of midfielder Jacob Butterfield the club, chairman and manager yet again showed their willingness to shake the pack and obviously time will tell on how good the new signings are. The bonus of the international weekend that has just passed is that at least the new lads enter their new surroundings and have a few days training whilst getting to know the rest of the lads and the environment.

Moving clubs is a big thing, you are eager to make a good first impression with your teammates, management and fans and I am pretty sure they are all anxious to be given some game time as soon as possible.

There is no right or wrong way of doing these things really and there is a hell of a lot more to moving clubs than most people realise. Personally, I moved three times in my career, twice being in the close season and the final time in my return to Hillsborough, which ended up being a mad dash to sign on a Friday lunchtime. I met the rest of the players at 1:45pm the following day on the Saturday when we faced Aston Villa at home and it was certainly a case of being thrown in at the deep end.

Like me, I am sure the new lads will experience nerves, anxiety but hopefully, and most of all, excitement to be given the opportunity to show what you can do. If they can turn in a decent first performance and ‘hit the ground running’, then within no time their confidence will grow and they will be sure they’ve made the right move.

Whoever is selected, Saturday's visit by Nottingham Forest will be a stern test with the decent start to the season that they have had. I’m hoping for a really big performance from the team and three points is a necessity.

