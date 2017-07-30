'It's only pre-season...' 'Simply not good enough...' - Sheffield Wednesday fans' opinions split after 2-0 defeat to Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been torn on how to take the pre-season defeat to Rangers - their last game before the big kick-off next weekend.
The Owls went down to two goals either side of half time by Josh Windass and Kenny Miller and while some brushed it off as just another game before the real football happens at Preston on Saturday, others were concerned by just how easy Rangers scored. Here's how some fans took the result...
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.