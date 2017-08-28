‘It’s a circus!’ Why Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal can’t wait for transfer window to close

Carlos Carvalhal has described the run up to transfer deadline day as a ‘circus’ with the Owls head coach admitting that he can’t wait for the window to close.

Carvalhal concedes he is in the market himself and Dutch central defender Joost van Aken is the latest player linked to a move to Hillsborough.

Owls Barry Bannan in amongst a mass of Yellow shirts....Pic Steve Ellis

However, the Owls boss is becoming frustrated by moves from clubs and agents for his own players and says that he is looking forward to Thursday’s deadline so that he can concentrate on the squad he has available to him.

Recently Barry Bannan has been the rumoured subject of a bidfrom Hull while Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Rhodes have also been reportedly interesting other Championship clubs

“The market is open and we will try to find players to try and upgrade the team,” said Carvalhal who is also believed to be in the market for another midfielder.

“What is more important to me is that the transfer window will close. This will be very good.

“There are a lot of clubs and agents around my players which is not good to our team.

“It will be great when the circus is finished around the players.”

Carvalhal credited those players who have been linked with other teams for maintaining their focus on what’s going on, on the pitch and not off it.

“It is not easy managing the situation when four or five of your players are being linked in newspapers,” added Carvalhal, who has admitted in the past that he doesn’t like dealing with agents and the financial aspects of management.

“But my players are professional and we have played them because we believe they have their heads in a place and they want to do their best.”

Van Aken’s representatives are understood to be in talks with Wednesday with a view to a move to the Championship before Thursday. The 23 year-old defender is a former Netherlands under-21 international and has reportedly been the subject of interest from Serie A side Lazio.

Carvalhal admitted that he doesn’t have enough options in the centre of defence. “We are trying to find another centre-back. We need four,” he said.